Windy tonight, cooler tomorrow

Today was beautiful! Temperatures were around 60 partnered with clear skies for most of the day. As we head into tonight, expect temperatures in the upper 30s inland and lower 40s along the coast. Beginning around 8:00 PM, the winds will get gustier. We should see wind speeds peaking in the upper 20s. This wind will not be around tomorrow, as it is expected to die down around 4:00 AM Friday morning. Tonight, expect to be cold, with temperatures dropping into the 20s inland and 30s along the coast.

Tomorrow, expect temperatures around 50 with mostly sunny skies. Similar conditions are expected on Saturday whereas Sunday will see a warmup. For Sunday, temperatures along the Grand Strand will be in the upper 60s with partly cloudy skies. The warm up will not last long, by Monday temperatures will be in the mid-50s and there will be a chance for rain. Showers should only stick around for a few hours and be out by Tuesday morning. The rest of the week is mostly sunny with temperatures beginning in the upper 40s on Tuesday and gradually increasing to the lower 60s, by next Thursday.