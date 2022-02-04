Winter Feels Return

In the low to middle 70s once again today, but rain ahead of the front has finally made it to the Carolinas. On and off showers for our inland most counties and as of noon time the rain has crossed over I-95 and is heading to the beaches. Along the coast, we may stay dry for another hour or so, but the rain will be here during the late afternoon and early evening hours. The heaviest rain will be between 5-9 PM. Moderate to heavy downpours anticipated at some point this evening primarily along the coast. Could see a stray thunderstorm as well. Rain is offshore during the early morning on Saturday and temperatures will be much colder as winds will now be from the north as cold high pressure settles in over the Ohio Valley. On the plus side, the high pressure will keep skies clear for Saturday and most of Sunday. Sunday evening, high pressure will move offshore and clouds will increase. High temperatures for the rest of the weekend will be in the low 50s, and at night expect upper 30/near 40.

On Monday, low pressure off the coast of Florida will bring a second dose of rain, primarily during the afternoon. Temperatures still in the low 50s. Rain won’t make it to Tuesday, but clouds will hang around. As the rest of the week progresses, temperatures gradually increase and sky conditions will clear up. On Tuesday-mid 50s, Wednesday-upper 50s, and Thursday-low 60s.