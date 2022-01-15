Winter weather advisory: Early inland ice potential on Sunday

***INLAND WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY***

Good Saturday morning my friends. Today will be a cooler day with increasing clouds into the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Rain will develop very late tonight, changing to freezing rain early Sunday morning in parts of the Pee Dee, northwest and west of Lake City/Marion. A glaze of ice is easily possible before temperatures will rise above freezing! The ice will turn to rain during the mid-late morning, and any accumulated glaze will melt and wash away. The exception will be in northern Marlboro County, Scotland County and parts of Robeson County where temperatures will stay below freezing until lunch time.

This will allow ice accumulation of over 1/4 of an inch, and that could break tree limbs and cause power outages. Once temperatures warm above freezing, precipitation will be all rain, and no more winter weather issues are expected. Rain will be heavy through Sunday afternoon with 1-2+” inches of rain possible. This storm system will move away Sunday night, and we will dry out to start next week with sunshine eventually breaking out for MLK Day Monday. Highs there will be around 50 again.

TODAY: PM clouds increase with highs around 50 or so.

TONIGHT: Overcast skies with lows ranging from 40 near the coast to 30 further inland.

SUNDAY: Cloudy and windy with rain, starting as ice in the morning inland. Highs 46 inland, 56 beaches.