Winter Weather Advisory for the entire area through early Saturday, Ice Storm Warning for Horry County

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the entire area through Saturday morning with an Ice Storm Warning for Horry County. A strong cold front has stalled off shore and will keep the showers around today.

Temperatures will drop today, and the scattered showers will continue. Temperatures will fall below freezing early in the morning west of I-95, and rain will change to freezing rain. During the morning hours, temperatures will fall below 32 east of I-95 to the Conway area, changing the rain to freezing rain. Along the coast, temperatures will be above freezing until around midday, then fall below freezing in the early afternoon, so rain should turn to freezing rain in the afternoon and into the evening, even along the coast.

After a lull in the precipitation in the morning, wintry weather will pick up in the afternoon, and continue into Friday night. For areas west of I-95, the freezing rain will change to sleet on Friday and may end as a bit of snow Friday night. A half-inch to one inch of ice and snow are possible.

East of I-95 to the Conway area will be mainly freezing rain, then change to a period of sleet. It is possible that this could end as a brief period of snow late Friday night or early Saturday. Between one quarter and one half of an inch of ice are possible in this area.

From Conway to the Grand Strand, the rain will change to freezing rain this afternoon and continue into tonight. This may mix with some sleet before ending Saturday morning. Accumulations along the coast will be between a tenth of an inch to one-quarter of an inch of ice.

Impacts from this storm will be greatest in the area between I-95 and Conway where mostly freezing rain will fall. This area has the greatest chance for freezing rain accumulation which could snap tree branches and cause power outages.

West of I-95 precipitation will be mainly sleet, which does not stick to trees and power lines, and is less likely to cause power outages. There will still be hazardous driving conditions in this area.

From Conway to the Grand Strand, temperatures will stay above freezing for a longer period, which will limit the ice potential. We are still expecting freezing rain accumulation along the Grand Strand, but not as much as inland areas.

Sunshine returns on later Saturday, but temperatures will stay below normal through Sunday.

Tonight, cloudy, windy and cold with rain showers changing to freezing rain showers after midnight inland. Lows 28 inland, 34 beaches.

Today, windy and cold with freezing rain and sleet. Highs 32-34 inland, 34-36 beaches.

Tonight, freezing rain, sleet and snow. Lows 22-24 inland, 26-28 beaches.

Saturday, clearing and cold. Highs 38 inland, 40 beaches.