Winter weather possible on Friday after calm weather week overall

I hope you all have had a good Monday so far! Clear skies will continue as we track into the overnight period, with chilly lows ahead. Many will be waking up in the 20s Tuesday morning, so dress warm.

Sunshine is slated to remain on Tuesday, warming highs into the lows 50s for the afternoon. With lows mostly in the 30s Tuesday night, highs are on track to get back to the low 60s on Wednesday with partly sunny conditions. This will be the final day of our calm weather stretch.

Clouds look to build in on Thursday, with isolated showers around, eventually leading up to what could be an active Friday! A wintry mix with light snow accumulation is currently possible during the morning and afternoon, with a good cold shot of air rushing into the region as we progress into Friday. It’s still just a bit too soon to make a call on the changeover to wintry precipitation, but stay tuned over the next two days when there’s more certainty.

TONIGHT: Frigid & clear with lows ranging from 30 to the lower-mid 20s.

TOMORROW: Plentiful sunshine with highs in the low 50s.

TUESDAY: Good clearing with lows mostly from the upper to lower 30s.