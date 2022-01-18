Winter weather returning

Wintry weather will return for the end of the week. We will see a nice warm-up Wednesday and Thursday with high temperatures in the 60s. It will be sunny tomorrow, then a cold front will bring more clouds and some rain showers on Thursday. Much colder weather will move into the Carolinas Thursday night, and the chance for rain will continue as temperatures drop into the 30s. Some areas will fall below freezing Thursday night with rain turning to freezing rain. A storm system will develop offshore on Friday, keeping the chance for rain and freezing rain continuing Friday and Friday night. Temperatures will continue to fall, and may even drop below freezing along the coast, which would change rain to freezing rain. There is a chance that the cold weather and rain/freezing rain will continue Saturday before this storm system moves away. Be prepared for cold, wet weather Thursday night into Saturday with significant ice accumulation. Sunshine returns on Sunday, but temperatures will stay below normal into next week.

Tonight, clear and cold. Lows 30 inland, 36 beaches.

Tomorrow, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 60s.

Thursday, partly sunny and mild with rain showers. Highs 60-65.