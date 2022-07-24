Good morning everyone! Our Sunday is shaping up to be another hot and humid one, with spotty thunderstorms popping up here and there this afternoon. Per the usual situation, please remain weather aware as temperatures rise this afternoon.

Heading into the work week, stray storm chances linger for Monday and Tuesday. However, high pressure looks to press in more for Wednesday and Thursday. That will likely lead to just mainly sunny skies for both days there, but the heat continues on.

Storm chances are slated to return as soon as Friday and could linger into next weekend as well. Keep it cool my friends with feel-like temperatures each day around 100 degrees close to the coast, pushing closer to 105 degrees or higher inland by the middle of the week.

TODAY: Good deal of sun with isolated p.m. storms around. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies with lows mostly in the mid-70s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny with a few stray storms. Highs in the upper 80s to mid-90s.