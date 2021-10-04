Workweek starts drier but more humid

Good Monday morning all! Our morning starts on the drier side for the most part, but some spotty showers look to be around later today though, as rain chances make their way back to the region. Most highs will settle in the low to the upper-mid 80s this afternoon with feel-like temps closer to 90 degrees.

Any Tuesday precipitation looks to remain spotty again, but rainfall potential increases into Wednesday, with downpours possible through Friday thanks to tropical moisture lifting up from the south. It will be a good school and workweek to keep the umbrellas handy, as by the time we hit Wednesday, our weather pattern will be getting a good shake-up. Check back for more updates on our anticipated midweek rain.

TODAY: Good breaks of sunshine with spotty pm showers. Highs in the low to mid-80s.

TONIGHT: Limited clearing with mild lows in the lows 70s to upper 60s.

TUESDAY: Partial sunshine with isolated rain possible. Highs in the low to mid-80s.