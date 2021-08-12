Will Tropical Depression Fred affect the Myrtle Beach area?

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – Fred, a tropical depression, is expected to be over the southeastern Bahamas Friday morning and to move along or just north of eastern and central Cuba later Thursday into Friday.

It should be near the Florida Keys and South Florida on Saturday, strengthening into a tropical storm before making landfall on Monday.

News13 Chief Meteorologist Frank Johnson says Fred is likely to stay unorganized and weak throughout Friday. But as Fred moves into the gulf on Saturday, it will likely become a tropical storm once again and head just off the west coast of Flordia.

“It should get a little stronger, but I don’t think it will become a hurricane,” said Johnson, “and it should make landfall on Monday on the Florida panhandle as a Tropical Storm.”

“Fred is staying far to the west, so we’re not expecting many impacts here in the Carolinas,” Johnson added. However, a cold front is expected to bring thunderstorms to the area on Sunday and lower temperatures.

The hurricane center said slow strengthening is expected Friday through Saturday, and Fred is forecast to regain tropical-storm strength as it nears the Florida Keys and South Florida.

Beginning Friday and into next week, South Florida could see three to five inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of eight inches. Forecasters warn the heavy rain could lead to areal, urban, and small stream flooding, along with possible rapid river rises.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the southwest coast of Florida from Bonita Beach south and east to Ocean Reef including Florida Bay.

Fred is forecast to dump three to five inches of rain on the Dominican Republic Thursday with some areas seeing isolated amounts of eight inches. The rain could lead to dangerous flooding and mudslides. Haiti, the Turks and Caicos, eastern Bahamas, and eastern Cuba could see one to three inches of rain with some areas seeing isolated amounts of five inches. The western Bahamas could see three to five inches of rain with isolated maximum totals of eight inches.