Winter weather possible across the area Friday into Saturday

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter weather is possible Friday into Saturday across the viewing area.

The main timing of the system looks to be as early as Friday morning, continuing until Saturday morning. A cold front will press through the Carolinas and be offshore by Friday morning, but the main precipitation will be behind the front, as the front is expected to stall out as it makes its way out to sea.

Due to the winds associated with the tail end of the front, which will be very cold out of the northwest, our temperatures will drop into Friday and highs will be very limited, only making it into the 30s.

Totals for the storm are unknown at the moment due to the timing of the cold shot of air and how much wintery precipitation could make its way to the beaches.

The main threat will be ice accumulation, even as far as the Grand Strand, later into Friday and Friday night, but the potential exists for switchover to snow. The best timing for that looks to be Friday evening.

By Wednesday morning or afternoon there should be a better understanding of precipitation types.

Count on News13 for updates.