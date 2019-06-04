Live Now
WATCH LIVE UPDATE: Barry stronger as it bears down on Louisiana

Weather

Haze

Myrtle Beach

84°F Haze Feels like 95°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly Cloudy
76°F Partly Cloudy
Wind
16 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
7 Day Forecast

Friday

° / 76°
% ° 76°

Saturday

88° / 74°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 88° 74°

Sunday

91° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 77°

Monday

91° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 91° 77°

Tuesday

89° / 78°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 78°

Wednesday

89° / 77°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 89° 77°

Thursday

88° / 77°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 88° 77°

Hourly Forecast

84°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
84°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

82°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
15%
82°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

81°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
15%
81°

80°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

80°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
80°

79°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

79°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
16%
79°

78°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
17%
78°

77°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
77°

77°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
12%
77°

80°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
22%
80°

82°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
23%
82°

84°

10 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
34%
84°

85°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
85°

86°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
64%
86°

87°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
65%
87°

86°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
70%
86°

84°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
66%
84°

84°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
78%
84°

83°

5 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
83°

83°

6 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
83°

82°

7 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
33%
82°

Today's Forecast

Frank Johnson
