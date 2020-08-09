12 tornadoes hit NC as Hurricane Isaias moved across state, weather officials confirm

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) — National Weather Service offices across the Mid-Atlantic have finalized their tornado counts from Hurricane Isaias which hit late Monday and early Tuesday this week.

All told, there were 35 tornadoes spawned by the hurricane. The strongest was an EF-3 that struck Bertie County, killing two people.

North Carolina saw 12 tornadoes spawned from Isaias, with most of them being EF-1 tornadoes.

The two strongest were an EF-2 at Bald Head Island to Southport in Brunswick County and the EF-3 in Bertie County.

The Bertie County tornado killed two people and destroyed a mobile home park near Windsor.

One tornado struck Central North Carolina. An EF-0 tornado crossed from Hertford County into Northampton County.

At least nine people were killed as Tropical Storm Isaias battered the U.S. East Coast with rain and fierce winds after making landfall as a hurricane on Ocean Isle Beach island.

Among those who died was a 5-year-old girl with autism who authorities believe was swept away by floodwaters in the creek behind her Pennsylvania house.

In eastern Pennsylvania, a 44-year-old Allentown woman was killed after encountering high waters on a street in Upper Saucon Township that swept her vehicle downstream Tuesday afternoon, the Lehigh County coroner’s office said.

While in New York City, a massive tree fell and crushed a van in the Briarwood section of Queens, killing Mario Siles, a 60-year-old construction contractor who was inside the vehicle, police said. A woman in Mechanicsville, Maryland, died when a tree crashed onto her car during stormy conditions, said Cpl. Julie Yingling of the St. Mary’s County sheriff’s office.

In Delaware, authorities said a woman was outside assessing storm damage when she was hit and killed by a falling tree branch.