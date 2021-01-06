A cool and sunny afternoon underway

The cool weather will continue through the rest of this week. The weak storm system that brought a few showers yesterday has moved away and sunshine will return for this afternoon. High pressure will build in for today and Thursday bringing lots of sunshine, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s.

Clouds will increase late Thursday ahead of a storm system that will bring rain Thursday night into Friday. This system will clear for the weekend, but it will stay cool with highs in the 50s. Another storm system will bring more rain Monday night, which could linger into Tuesday.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 50s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and cold. Lows 30-32 inland, 34-35 beaches.

Thursday, cool with sunshine followed by increasing clouds. Highs in the mid 50s.