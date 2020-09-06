A cool and sunny Labor Day forecast

A cold front has moved through the region helping to clear out some moisture and provide some relief from the summer heat.

Overnight tonight we’re expecting mostly clear skies and overall a very cool and pleasant Sunday evening. Monday morning will start off mostly clear and cool followed by an absolutely beautiful Labor Day afternoon. We’ll see lots of sunshine mixed with highs in the mid to upper 80s right near normal for this time of year. Dewpoints will also still be on the lower side leading to another very comfortable afternoon.

Rain chances will stay low for Labor Day, then increase on Tuesday and throughout the rest of the week as we see the return of some moisture.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Labor Day, mostly sunny and still cool. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.