We’re expecting more sunshine to start off the work week.

The sunny weather will continue into the start of this week with temperatures back into the 70s but still below normal by Monday. A cold front will bring a little cool down for Tuesday but we’ll remain dry as sunny as the front pushes off to the east. Temperatures will warm for the end of the week. Highs will be in the 80s by Thursday and Friday.

Tonight, Clear and Cool, Lows in the low to mid 50s.