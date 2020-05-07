A cool and sunny Thursday

Cooler weather moving in today will continue through the weekend. Plenty of sunshine today, but it will be cool with high temperatures in the 60s to near 70. A cold front will move through Friday night with a chance for a shower, then even cooler weather for the weekend. High temperatures will be mainly in the 60s, and Saturday night temperatures will drop into the low 40s, possibly into the upper 30s. It will be sunny for the weekend, and the sunny weather will continue into next week with temperatures returning into the 70s.

Today, sunny, breezy and cooler. Highs 69-70 inland, 68 beaches.

Tonight, clear and chilly. Lows 44-46 inland, 49-50 beaches.

Friday, mostly sunny with a slight chance for an evening shower. Highs 70-75.