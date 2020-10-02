A cool and sunny weekend on the way

Sunny weather will continue into the weekend, but it will be cooler. A dry cold front will move through early this morning. We will see a few clouds, but no rain.

The front will keep it a bit breezy today. Cooler weather will return today with plenty of sunshine. High temperatures will only be in the mid 70s, then in the low 70s Saturday.

Sunshine will continue into the weekend, but moisture will return Sunday. We will see more clouds Sunday, and even a chance for a shower, especially along the coast. The clouds and moisture will cause the temperatures to drop a little more, dropping to near 70° for Sunday afternoon.

The moisture will push offshore early Monday, bringing back sunshine for next week. It will be warmer next week with high temperatures closer to 80.

Today, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 70s. Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows 48-50 inland, 52-54 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.