A cool Sunday morning followed by a pleasant afternoon

A cold front has moved through the region helping to clear out some moisture and provide some relief from the summer heat.

We’re starting off our Sunday morning on the cool side with a mix of clouds and sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see some lingering cloud coverage mixed in wih some sun, but highs will be right around normal and dew points will be low leading to a very comfortable Sunday afternoon.

The heat will not return this week. Temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low for Labor Day, then increase through the rest of the week.

Sunday, mostly sunny and still cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.