A cool weekend with more sunshine

Much cooler weather has moved in for the weekend.

A cold front has pushed through the Carolinas, and cooler, drier weather moved in last night. The cooldown will last through the weekend and into next week. Clouds will clear today, and it will stay windy as we continue to cool down. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s. The area of high pressure bringing this cool, dry weather will stall over the Southeast through next week. That means plenty of sunshine and cool weather to start. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s for the second half of next week.

Today, partly sunny, windy and cooler. Highs 70-75.

Tonight, partly cloudy, windy and cool. Lows 50-60.

Sunday, mostly sunny and cool. Highs in the low 70s.