A drier and warmer end to the weekend

Overnight tonight we’ll see partly cloudy skies as afternoon storms continue to fall apart and taper off. High pressure will strengthen Sunday, lowering rain chances, and heating us up for the first half of this week. This stronger high pressure will also lower our rain chances just slightly leading to just some spotty showers. Better rain chances and lower temperatures look to return by the end of next week.

Tonight, partly cloudy, warm and muggy. Lows 74 inland, 76 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 88 beaches.