A great start followed by more rain this week

After a clear and chilly start, mainly sunny skies settle in, with highs near 60 degrees. However, clouds and isolated showers make a return for tomorrow. While the blue skies won’t hang around for a long period of time, highs temps around 60 degrees will, through at least the middle of the week.

We’ll also stay away from the freezing mark with overnight lows through the workweek, with most spots bottoming out in the mid-40s. It’s just going to be a tough stretch to get sunshine to breakthrough. The best shot we have at more accumulating rain will be Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning. Stay with us for updates.

TODAY: Mainly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to around 60.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase. Lows in the mid 40s.

TOMORROW: Mainly cloudy with a few showers around. Highs in the mid 60s.