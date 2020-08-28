A hot, humid end to the week

Hot weather will continue with a better chance for thunderstorms on Saturday.

High pressure will bring another sunny, hot day today with high temperatures back into the 90s.

This hot weather will continue into Saturday, but a cold front will bring scattered afternoon thunderstorms, then slightly cooler weather Sunday and into next week.

This front will also dry us out for Sunday. The drier weather will be short-lived as winds turn around to the south on Monday, bringing back high humidity and scattered thunderstorms.

The chance for storms will continue through the rest of next week with temperatures close to normal.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with a slight chance for a thunderstorm. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low 90s