A hot a humid Independence Day

Hot, humid weather will continue into the weekend. High pressure will keep skies clear through today.

The sunny weather for the 4th of July will warm temperatures into the low to mid-90s. For some, this will be the hottest day so far this year. High pressure will move offshore tomorrow, allowing a few hit or miss thunderstorms to develop in the afternoon Sunday and Monday. It will still be warm with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s. Rain chances will increase for the middle of this week. Scattered showers and thunderstorms Tuesday through Thursday will lower our high temperatures to the 80s to near 90, but it will stay humid.

Today, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs 96 inland, 92 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny with a chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.