A hot a humid weekend ahead

Warm, humid weather will continue through the weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms each day. Tonight will be mostly cloudy, warm and muggy with a few showers. High pressure offshore will keep our weather nice through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm Saturday, then a better chance on Sunday with a cold front. This front will slowly push through late Sunday into Monday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. Drier air will move in later Monday and continue through mid week. Rain chances will return by the end of next week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy, breezy, warm and muggy with scattered showers. Lows 71 inland, 74 beaches.