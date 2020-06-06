A hot a humid weekend ahead

Warm, humid weather will continue through this weekend with hit or miss thunderstorms each day. High pressure sitting offshore will keep our weather nice through the weekend with high temperatures in the 80s to near 90. There will be a slight chance for a thunderstorm this afternoon, then a better chance on Sunday as a cold front moves across the region. This front will slowly push through late Sunday into Monday, bringing scattered thunderstorms. Drier air will move in later Monday and continue through mid-week. Rain chances will return by the end of next week.
Today, partly sunny, warm and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90 inland, 86 beaches.
Sunday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 85-90.