Overnight tonight we’ll see mostly just some lingering scattered clouds but a few spotty showers will also roll through the region.

Sunday morning will start off sunny and already humid. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see mostly just a mix of sun and clouds but one or two spotty showers can’t be ruled out. Highs will finally be back up towards normal leading to a hot and humid end to the weekend.

Monday and Tuesday we continue to warm up with highs climbing above normal and feel like temperatures being in the mid to upper 90s. By Wednesday we’ll see more moisture move into the region as well as our next weather maker leading to more chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms.