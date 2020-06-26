A hot and humid weekend ahead

Our weather will be drying out and heating up just in time for the weekend.

High pressure will build in for this weekend, limiting rain chances and bringing more sunshine. This is also going to heat us up. Some spots will warm into the low 90s today, then high temperatures will be in the low to mid-90s on Saturday.

Heat and humidity will have some spots feeling like the upper 90s pushing towards triple digits. This warm and dry weather will continue Sunday.

High pressure will move away Monday, and a cold front will approach next week. This will bring back rain chances and drop our temperatures back into the 80s.

Today, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 92 inland, 88 beaches.

Saturday, mostly sunny, hot and humid. Highs in the low to mid 90s.