A hot and humid weekend ahead

The warming trend will continue into the weekend, so will the chance for afternoon thunderstorms.

High pressure is slow to move in, and until it does, we will have scattered late-day thunderstorms today through Saturday.

High temperatures will be in the low to mid-80s today and Saturday. High pressure will move in Sunday into Tuesday with sunshine and even warmer weather. Many places away from the coast will see temperatures in the 90s.

Rain chances will be low Sunday through Tuesday. The next system will move in by mid week with a better chance for thunderstorms, but it will stay warm.

Today, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs 83-85 inland, 82 beaches.

Tonight, partly cloudy with a stray shower. Lows 66-68 inland, 70-72 beaches. Saturday, partly sunny and warm with scattered thunderstorms. Highs in the low to mid-80s.