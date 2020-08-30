A humid and stormy start to the week

We are expecting more sunshine on today, with still a slight chance for a shower.

We’ll start out the day with a cold front gradually pushing south across the region. This will lead to a pleasant afternoon which will feel slightly less humid. A warm front will lift back to the north tomorrow, increasing our humidity and also leading to more chances for showers and thunderstorms. It will stay warm and humid next week with scattered thunderstorms and high temperatures in the 80s and low 90s.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a small chance for a thunderstorm. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.

Monday, partly sunny, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.