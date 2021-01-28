A major cool down on the way

Clouds will linger this morning, then sunshine returns this afternoon. We will see sunshine this afternoon, but it will be windy and cold with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. It will be cold tonight with lows dropping into the 20s and feel like temperatures dropping down into the teens for a few spots.

The cold weather continues Friday, and the sunshine will continue into Saturday. The next storm system will bring warmer weather with rain on Sunday, then it will cool back down to start next week.

Today, gradual clearing, windy and cooler. Highs 44-48.

Tonight, clear, breezy and cold. Lows 24-26 inland, 28 beaches.

Friday, sunny and cool. Highs in the upper 40s to near 50.