A nice finish to the weekend

A cold front has moved through the region helping to clear out some moisture and provide some relief from the summer heat.

Overnight tonight we’re expecting a pleasant evening with a few scattered clouds hanging out overhead. Sunday morning will start off cool and dry with just a few clouds followed by a beautiful sunny afternoon.

The heat will not return this week. Temperatures will stay close to normal in the 80s. Rain chances will stay low on Monday, then increase through the rest of the week.

Tonight, partly cloudy and a little cooler. lows in the low 70s and upper 60s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and still cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.