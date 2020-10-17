A perfect fall-like Saturday afternoon

Cooler weather is moving in for the first half of the weekend.

The cold front that moved through yesterday will push further offshore today, and cooler, drier air is moving in. High pressure will bring plenty of sunshine this weekend. It will be cool today with highs in the 60s, then we will start to warm up on Sunday. High temperatures will make it into the 70s Sunday as high pressure moves offshore and winds turn to the south. The warming trend will continue next week, and humidity will return by Tuesday. This may lead to a stray shower Tuesday or Wednesday, but most of next week will be dry. High temperatures starting Tuesday will be back in the 80s.

Today, mostly sunny and cool. Highs 68 inland, 66 beaches.

Tonight, mostly clear and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday, mostly sunny and warmer. Highs 70-75.