A rainy and cloudy end to the weekend

Rain chances are increasing for the end of the weekend. The remnants of Hurricane Delta has moved up into the Mississippi Valley, staying far to our west. The circulation around the storm has pulled tropical moisture northward into the Carolinas this weekend.

A better chance for rain has moved in today, and it will warm into the 80s, there will be a chance for thunderstorms too. We’re seeing a marginal risk for severe thunderstorms for this afternoon as some of the storms that roll through the region have the potential to produce heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. Moisture will move away Monday, but it will stay warm for most of next week with high temperatures staying in the 80s. Our next big cool down is expected next weekend.

Today, mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with lingering storms. Lows in the upper 60s and low 70s

Monday, a cloudy start with more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s.