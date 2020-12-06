A rainy end to the weekend

We started off our Sunday with lots of sunshine however throughout the afternoon we’ve seen more clouds start to roll into the region. Overnight tonight another storm system will bring rain late tonight into Monday. The first round of rain will subside late Monday morning with a break in the activity during the afternoon followed by another chance for some scattered storms in the evening. Colder weather will return Monday night and continue into Wednesday with highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Sunshine for the second half of next week will warm us up with temperatures back above normal by Friday.

Tonight, cloudy and rainy. Lows in the mid 40s.

Monday, rainy start with afternoon sun followed by scattered storms. Highs in the mid 50s.