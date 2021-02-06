A rainy end to your Saturday

After a very cloudy afternoon we’re tracking some more rain on the way tonight.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see one more round of heavy rain push through the region. Some of that rain will linger through to early Sunday morning but throughout your Sunday afternoon, we’re going to see improving conditions. Highs for tomorrow afternoon will also once again be on the cool side, topping out in the low to mid-50s.

Looking forward to the start of the workweek we’ll finally see the return of sunshine with mostly clear skies. Temperatures will also be warmer this week with highs topping out above average in the mid to low 60s. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds with more chances for scattered showers throughout the week ahead.

Tonight, lingering rain. Lows in the low 40s.

Tomorrow, gradually clearing. Highs in the mid 50s.