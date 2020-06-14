A rainy start to the week

Overnight tonight we’ll continue to see more scattered showers and thunderstorms rolling west across the region. Another front will move towards the area tomorrow, bringing more widespread rain and thunderstorms, and the potential for heavy rain. This higher rain chance will continue Tuesday. Wednesday showers will become more scattered. High pressure will try to build in by the end of the week with drier weather hopefully moving in by the weekend.

Monday, widespread clouds and rain, heavy rain at times. Highs in the mid-70s and low 80s.