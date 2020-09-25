A rainy start to the weekend followed by more heat and humidity

Moisture from what was Tropical Storm Beta will move across the area today, bringing showers and thunderstorms.

Today will be a mostly cloudy, warm, and humid day with showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. There will be heavy downpours, and some places could see an inch or two of rain. The rain chances will increase for the beaches in the afternoon.

The chance for showers will continue into early Saturday morning, then sunshine will return by afternoon. It will stay warm and humid for the weekend, but rain chances will stay low.

A weak cold front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger front will move through Tuesday evening. This second front will bring less of a chance for rain, but will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week.

Today, mostly cloudy, warm and humid with showers and thunderstorms. Highs mid 70s to low 80s.

Tonight, mostly cloudy and warmer with scattered showers. Lows 68-70 inland, 71-72 beaches.

Saturday, partly sunny, warm and humid with a slight chance for a shower. Highs 83-85.