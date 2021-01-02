A rainy start to your Sunday

We are continuing our gloomy and rainy trend for the rest of our Saturday.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see one final round of rain push in from the west along a cold front moving off to the northeast. This last bout of rain will hangout into early Sunday morning and then we’ll finally start to clear out. Lows will be on the warmer side once again with most of the region dropping down into the 50s and 60s.

Throughout the day tomorrow, we’ll see more sunshine start to move into the area as well as some cooler air. Highs will still be above normal but just slightly cooler than this afternoon with highs topping out in the 60s. Looking forward to the start of the week we continue to dry out with more sunshine and cooler temps.

Tonight, lingering rain. Lows in the 50s and 60s.

Sunday, a rainy start followed by sunshine. Highs in the low to mid 60s.