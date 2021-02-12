A rainy weekend outlook

Cloudy and cooler today as the wet weather continues. Today will be much cooler with temperatures mostly in the 40s. We will also see light rain and drizzle throughout the day. A storm system will move by offshore Friday night and Saturday with more rain and cool weather. Clouds and lighter rain will continue Sunday.

This unsettled weather pattern will continue next week as well. Showers will continue Monday, then a storm system will bring steadier rain Tuesday. It will start to warm up Tuesday with temperatures back into the 60s. We’ll dry out briefly on Wednesday as sunshine returns. Chances for rain will return for the end of next week.

GET NEWS13’S WEATHER APP FOR ALERTS

APPLE DOWNLOAD | ANDROID DOWNLOAD

Today, cloudy and cool with periods of rain and drizzle. Highs 42-46 inland, 48-50 beaches.

Tonight, cloudy, cool and breezy with showers. Lows 36-38 inland, 40-42 beaches.

Saturday, cloudy and cool with more rain. Highs 45-50.