A small taste of fall and some more rain this week

We’ll be finishing off our Monday with scattered thunderstorms pushing south along a cold front. Overnight tonight storm activity will taper off and we’ll see lots of sunshine to start off our Tuesday. Throughout Tuesday afternoon that front will continue to move further offshore and bring cooler, dryer air with it.

Cooler, drier weather will move in Tuesday but the dry conditions will be brief. A low will develop offshore to our south and push moisture into the Carolinas for midweek. The remnants of Hurricane Sally push east towards our area as well as another cold front will increase the rain chances for the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly cloudy with a few showers into the overnight, then clearing. Lows 66-68 inland, 70 beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs around 80