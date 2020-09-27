A stormy start to the week followed by a big cool down

We’re finishing off our Sunday with increasing cloud coverage and rain chances. That chance for storms will continue to increase as we move into the evening and overnight hours.

Highs will still be just slightly above normal topping out in the low to mid-80s to start off the week. Humidity will also continue to linger with dewpoints up into the 70s through Tuesday afternoon.

A weak front will move through Monday with scattered thunderstorms. A much stronger cold front will move through Tuesday afternoon with heavy rain expected. This second front will bring much cooler weather for the end of next week. High pressure will settle in overhead for the finish of the week helping to clear out rain and lead to a sunny end start to next weekend.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the Upper 60s and low 70s.

Monday, partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s.