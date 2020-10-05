A sunny and warmer start to the week

Sunshine returned today as we start a warming trend. High pressure will dominate our weather for the first half of the week. This will lead to lots of sunshine and rising temperatures, back up closer to normal for this time of year. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 70s today and warm back into the 80s by midweek.

A cold front will sweep across the region on Thursday, helping to cool us down again for Friday and the start of the weekend. A warm front will move through this weekend, warming us up on Sunday and also giving us another chance for some scattered showers.

Today, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low to mid 50s inland, upper 50s beaches.

Tuesday, mostly sunny and nice. Highs in the upper 70s.