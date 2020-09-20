A sunny, cool, and breezy Sunday on deck

We’re going to see more sunshine to finish off your weekend.

Sunday looks to start off with just a few stubborn lingering clouds from Saturday night. Throughout the afternoon though we’ll be seeing all those clouds clear out leaving behind lots of sunshine! Highs will be well below average for this time of year, topping out in the low to mid 70s.

Looking forward to the week ahead high pressure will continue to stay camped out over the region helping to keep the sunshine and cooler temperatures around through the end of the week. Next weekend highs will creep back up towards normal but humidity will stay low and sunshine will also stick around.

Today, mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

Tonight, clear, cool and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Monday, mostly sunny, cool and breezy. Highs in the low to mid 70s.