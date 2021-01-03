Cooler temperatures on Monday; rain arrives later in the week

We have finally seen the rain clear out and are finishing our weekend with lots of sunshine.

Overnight tonight we’re going to see mostly clear skies which will help to drop our lows into the 30s and 40s, much closer to our normal for this time of year. Monday morning will start off mostly sunny and throughout the afternoon we’ll continue to see more sunshine. Highs will also be cooler than they have been recently topping out in the mid-50s, right where we are supposed to be for this time of year.

Looking forward to the workweek we’ll remain sunny and mild for the majority of the week. Thursday we’ll see some extra cloud coverage start to roll in from the west followed by some showers for Friday.

Tonight, mostly clear and cooler. Lows in the 30s and 40s.

Monday, mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid 50s.