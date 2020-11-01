A very cold start to the week is on the way

After a cool weekend we’re going to see a much cooler start to the workweek.

A cold front moved through late this afternoon and much cooler weather will return Monday after the cold front moves further to the east and cold air drops down over the region. High temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s, then temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast Monday night. The good news is, that front will also take our cloud coverage away with it leading t olots of sunshine for most of the week. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning. It will be sunny for most of the week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week. Rain chances may return by the end of the week.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 40s.

Monday, mostly sunny and chilly. Highs in the upper 50s.