A very cool and seasonable Halloween

Cooler weather has arrived, and will continue through the weekend.

High pressure will bring more sunshine and cooler weather today with highs in the 60s. A cold front will move through late Sunday. It will be a little warmer Sunday with highs in the 70s and a few showers. Much cooler weather will return Monday after the cold front moves further to the east and more cold air drops down over the region. High temperatures Monday will only be in the 50s, then temperatures will fall into the 30s away from the coast Monday night. Some spots could see the first frost of the season early Tuesday morning. It will be sunny for most of next week, and it will warm back into the 70s by mid-week. Rain chances may return by the end of the week.

Today, mostly sunny, breezy and cool. Highs in the mid 60s.

Tonight, mostly clear and cool. Lows in the low 50s.

Sunday, partly sunny and mild with a chance for a shower. Highs 70-75.