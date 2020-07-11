A very hot weekend on deck

Hot, humid weather will continue through the weekend.

High pressure will control our weather through the weekend, bringing sunshine, afternoon temperatures in the 90s, and a chance for a late day thunderstorm. The best chance for a storm this weekend will be late tonight for areas east of I-95. A stray storm is also possible Sunday, but most places will stay dry. The heat and humidity will continue through next week.

We will see a better chance for scattered thunderstorms Monday, then rain chances will lower through midweek as high pressure gets stronger. High temperatures will stay in the low to mid-90s next week with heat index values just over 100. Rain chances may increase by the end of next week.

Today, partly sunny, hot and humid with scattered late-day thunderstorms. Highs 94 inland, 90 beaches.

Sunday, partly sunny, hot and humid with a stray thunderstorm. Highs 90-95.