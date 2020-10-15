A warm and humid afternoon on deck

Warmer weather and higher humidity will return today and continue on Friday. High pressure will slide offshore today, allowing humidity to increase with a mix of clouds and sunshine. It will be a bit warmer with high temperatures in the low 80s. A few showers and storms are possible inland this afternoon as humidity flows back into the area.

The warm, humid weather will continue Friday, but a strong cold front will move through during the late afternoon. This will bring scattered showers, then much cooler weather moving in Friday night and continuing Saturday with highs only in the 60s. We will warm back into the 70s on Sunday.

Next week looks warm with temperatures in the 70s and 80s, and mostly dry weather. A weak system may bring a few showers on Tuesday.

Today, partly sunny, warm and more humid with a few inland showers. Highs in the low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with a few showers possible. Lows 64-66 inland, 68 beaches.

Friday, partly sunny, warm and humid with scattered showers. Highs near 80.