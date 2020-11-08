A warm and humid end to the weekend

We’re starting off our Sunday with a few areas of patchy fog but overall lots of sunshine. Throughout the afternoon we’ll see more clouds roll over the area a few spotty showers will also be possible. Highs will continue to be above average topping out in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Looking forward to the start off the week we’ll see very similar condition for your Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for some scattered showers.

Tuesday a new weather pattern is expected to set up over the region. By Monday, Tropical Storm Eta will be near South Florida. We are not expecting direct impacts from this storm in the Carolinas, however, the broad circulation around the system will draw tropical moisture northward on its east side, and this will move into the Carolinas Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak front will also move into the Carolinas on Wednesday and stall, adding to the chance for rain and leading to a bit of a washout for the week ahead.

Today, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 64 inland, 60 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.