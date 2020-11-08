A warm and humid start to the week

Looking forward to the start of the week we’ll see very similar conditions for your Monday afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds and a chance for some spotty showers.

Tuesday a new weather pattern is expected to set up over the region. By tomorrow morning, Tropical Storm Eta will be near the Florida Keys, potentially as a category one hurricane. We are not expecting direct impacts from this storm in the Carolinas, however, the broad circulation around the system will draw tropical moisture northward on its east side, and this will move into the Carolinas Tuesday and Wednesday. A weak front will also move into the Carolinas on Wednesday and stall, adding to the chance for rain and leading to a bit of a washout for the week ahead.

Tonight, partly cloudy and mild with patchy fog. Lows 64 inland, 60 beaches.

Monday, partly sunny and warm with a slight chance for a shower. Highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.