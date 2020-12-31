A warm and rainy start to the year

Rain chances are increasing as the temperatures are on the rise.

Rain chances will increase for the end of the week and into the weekend as a cold front pushes closer. The front will stall to our west tomorrow, bringing higher shower/storm chances and even warmer temperatures. Highs on Friday will top out in the upper 60s.

The cold front will slowly move through the area Saturday with more showers and temperatures rise to around 70. Showers will continue throughout the overnight and push to the north early Sunday morning. We’ll gradually dry out and cool off Sunday. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s on Sunday, upper 50s to start next week.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Lows: 48-56 inland, 59-62 beaches.

Friday: mostly cloudy and mild with scat’d showers. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.